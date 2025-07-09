Travel Guide: 12 jyotirlinga temples everyone must visit on spiritual trip
A journey to the 12 Jyotirlingas is not just a religious one—it's a journey of inner transformation and union with the divine. Whether you want spiritual development, culture, or peace of mind, these temples for eternal energy, holy experiences.
For Lord Shiva devotees and spiritual seekers, the pilgrimage to the 12 Jyotirlingas is a pious and life-changing experience. Situated all over India, these temples are thought to be the most powerful representations of the Lord Shiva. In Hindu mythology, a Jyotirlinga is where Shiva revealed himself as a column of light, representing his formless, endless nature. This book walks you along the 12 sacred Jyotirlinga temples every devout traveler should see at least once in their lifetime.
1. Somnath – Gujarat
Situated on India's west coast in Prabhas Patan close to Veraval, Somnath is held to be the first and holiest Jyotirlinga. Its structure and oceanfront location make it a very spiritual and beautiful experience.
2. Mallikarjuna – Andhra Pradesh
Located in Srisailam, Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga is located in the Nallamala Hills and symbolizes the combined power of Shiva and Parvati. It's also a Shakti Peetha, which makes it more spiritually rich.
3. Mahakaleshwar – Madhya Pradesh
Located in Ujjain, Mahakaleshwar is famous for its offbeat 'Bhasma Aarti', which involves the offering of ash to the god. It's the sole south-facing Jyotirlinga, said to safeguard devotees from premature death.
4. Omkareshwar – Madhya Pradesh
Located on a 'Om'-shaped island overlooking the Narmada River, Omkareshwar presents spiritual comfort and natural scenery.
5. Kedarnath – Uttarakhand
Being accessible for only a few months of the year because of heavy snowfall, Kedarnath is located in the Himalayas and is one of the most inaccessible and spiritually intense Jyotirlingas.
6. Bhimashankar – Maharashtra
Situated close to Pune, Bhimashankar is surrounded by wildlife sanctuaries and dense forests, providing spiritual development and nature exploration.
7. Kashi Vishwanath – Uttar Pradesh
In the middle of Varanasi, Kashi Vishwanath is one of India's holiest temples. A visit here is believed to provide liberation (moksha).
8. Trimbakeshwar – Maharashtra
Close to Nashik, Trimbakeshwar has its unique three-faced Shiva linga symbolizing Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh.
9. Vaidyanath – Jharkhand
Also referred to as Baidyanath, the temple is related to health and healing. It's said that a prayer here can heal long-term diseases.
10. Nageshwar – Gujarat
Found near Dwarka, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga represents evil protection and is a mandatory visit for spiritual power.
11. Rameshwaram – Tamil Nadu
Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameshwaram is a Jyotirlinga as well as one of the Char Dham pilgrimages. It has the longest temple corridor in India.
12. Grishneshwar – Maharashtra
Situated close to the Ellora Caves, Grishneshwar is Jyotirlinga number 12 and has both historical and spiritual depth.