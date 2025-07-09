Travel Guide: 5 most beautiful Churches to visit in the World

Travel Guide: Europe’s Gothic marvels to South America’s colonial grandeur, these 5 churches are architectural masterpieces that captivate visitors with their history
Built inside a canyon on a bridge spanning a river, this neo-Gothic wonder appears suspended in mid-air—stunning in both faith and engineering.
Adorned with vibrant mosaics inside and out, this ornate church stands as a memorial to Emperor Alexander II and a jewel of Russian Revival architecture.
This Gothic masterpiece took over six centuries to complete and dazzles with its spires, statues, and rooftop views over the city of Milan.
Famed for its colorful onion domes, this 16th-century church looks like a fairytale castle and symbolizes the rich heritage of Russian Orthodox tradition.
Antoni Gaudí’s still-unfinished basilica fuses Gothic and Art Nouveau styles with breathtaking facades, intricate towers, and a mesmerizing interior.
