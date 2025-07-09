English

Travel Guide: 5 most beautiful Churches to visit in the World

Travel Guide: Europe’s Gothic marvels to South America’s colonial grandeur, these 5 churches are architectural masterpieces that captivate visitors with their history

lifestyle
Author: Amrita Ghosh Image Credits:Pixabay
Las Lajas Sanctuary, Colombia

Built inside a canyon on a bridge spanning a river, this neo-Gothic wonder appears suspended in mid-air—stunning in both faith and engineering.

Image credits: Pixabay
Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood, St. Petersburg, Russia

Adorned with vibrant mosaics inside and out, this ornate church stands as a memorial to Emperor Alexander II and a jewel of Russian Revival architecture.

Image credits: Pixabay
Milan Cathedral (Duomo di Milano), Italy

This Gothic masterpiece took over six centuries to complete and dazzles with its spires, statues, and rooftop views over the city of Milan.

Image credits: Pixabay
St. Basil’s Cathedral, Moscow, Russia

Famed for its colorful onion domes, this 16th-century church looks like a fairytale castle and symbolizes the rich heritage of Russian Orthodox tradition.

Image credits: Pixabay
Sagrada Família, Barcelona, Spain

Antoni Gaudí’s still-unfinished basilica fuses Gothic and Art Nouveau styles with breathtaking facades, intricate towers, and a mesmerizing interior.

Image credits: Pixabay

