Travel Guide: 5 places you must visit in South India this Monsoon

Travel Guide: The monsoon in South India transforms region into a lush paradise, with misty hills, cascading waterfalls, and vibrant greenery. Here are 5 must-visit destinations
The ‘Princess of Hill Stations’ glows green during monsoon. Visit Pillar Rocks, Bryant Park, and enjoy boat rides through misty Kodaikanal Lake.
Home to sprawling coffee plantations and lush hills, Chikmagalur is ideal for a quiet monsoon getaway. Mullayanagiri offers cloud-kissed views.
Wayanad comes alive with gushing Meenmutty and Soochipara waterfalls, misty rainforests, and treks like Chembra Peak—perfect for nature lovers.
Known as the ‘Scotland of India,’ Coorg dazzles in the rains with coffee estates, Abbey Falls, and Namdroling Monastery enveloped in mist and aroma.
Blanketed in emerald tea gardens and mist, Munnar is a serene hill station. Rain adds a romantic charm, enhancing sights like Attukal and Lakkam waterfalls.
