Early Discovery (1821): Lieutenant BS Ward, a British surveyor, was the first European to document the region, recognising its scenic beauty and potential as a hill retreat.

Establishment (1845): American missionary Dr Henry Martyn Scudder, along with British officials, established Kodaikanal as a summer retreat to escape the tropical heat of the plains.

Development (1860s): The first church was constructed in 1860, and in 1863, Sir Vere Henry Levinge, the Collector of Madurai, created the iconic 75-acre man-made Kodaikanal Lake, which remains a major attraction today.

Colonial Impact: During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, numerous colonial-style cottages, bungalows, and schools were built, shaping the town’s distinctive architectural charm.

Etymology: The name Kodaikanal is derived from Tamil and is often interpreted as “The Gift of the Forest” or “The Summer Forest”, reflecting its lush landscapes.

Present Day: Today, Kodaikanal is a popular tourist destination, celebrated for its scenic beauty, pleasant climate, and rich historical legacy, attracting visitors from across India and the world.