Kodaikanal, the Princess of the Nilgiris, is a charming hill station known for misty hills, serene lakes, lush valleys, waterfalls and colonial charm, offering a perfect blend of nature, adventure and tranquillity in Tamil Nadu.
Kodaikanal: A Scenic Hill Station In Tamil Nadu
Nestled in the Western Ghats of Tamil Nadu, Kodaikanal is a stunning hill station renowned for its lush green landscapes, mist-covered valleys, sparkling waterfalls, and tranquil lakes.
Often referred to as the “Princess of the Nilgiris”, it provides an ideal retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life.
With its pleasant climate throughout the year, Kodaikanal remains a favourite destination for nature lovers, adventure seekers, and honeymooners, offering a perfect blend of serenity and scenic beauty.
Brief History Of Kodaikanal
Early Discovery (1821): Lieutenant BS Ward, a British surveyor, was the first European to document the region, recognising its scenic beauty and potential as a hill retreat.
Establishment (1845): American missionary Dr Henry Martyn Scudder, along with British officials, established Kodaikanal as a summer retreat to escape the tropical heat of the plains.
Development (1860s): The first church was constructed in 1860, and in 1863, Sir Vere Henry Levinge, the Collector of Madurai, created the iconic 75-acre man-made Kodaikanal Lake, which remains a major attraction today.
Colonial Impact: During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, numerous colonial-style cottages, bungalows, and schools were built, shaping the town’s distinctive architectural charm.
Etymology: The name Kodaikanal is derived from Tamil and is often interpreted as “The Gift of the Forest” or “The Summer Forest”, reflecting its lush landscapes.
Present Day: Today, Kodaikanal is a popular tourist destination, celebrated for its scenic beauty, pleasant climate, and rich historical legacy, attracting visitors from across India and the world.
Top Places To Visit In Kodaikanal
Kodaikanal Lake: A star-shaped, man-made lake ideal for boating, cycling, and leisurely walks.
Coaker’s Walk: A scenic pedestrian pathway offering panoramic views of the valleys and hills below.
Bryant Park: A beautifully maintained botanical garden showcasing exotic flowers, plants, and well-manicured lawns.
Pillar Rocks: Three majestic rock pillars rising amid misty surroundings, perfect for photography and sightseeing.
Bear Shola Falls: A seasonal waterfall surrounded by dense forest, offering a serene escape into nature.
Silver Cascade Falls: A picturesque waterfall cascading down from Kodaikanal Lake, popular for short visits.
Green Valley View (Suicide Point): A dramatic viewpoint providing breathtaking vistas of the plains below.
Dolphin’s Nose: A cliff-top viewpoint offering spectacular views of the surrounding valleys and cliffs.
Berijam Lake: A tranquil reservoir surrounded by lush forest, ideal for nature walks and birdwatching.
Guna Cave (Devil’s Kitchen): A mysterious cave set amidst towering cliffs, perfect for adventure enthusiasts.
Poombari, Poondi, Kookal, Mannavanur, and Vattakanal: Picturesque villages and viewpoints around Kodaikanal offering scenic landscapes, trekking trails, and serene escapes.
Things To Do In Kodaikanal
Boating and Cycling: Enjoy boating at Kodaikanal Lake and cycle around its scenic perimeter for a relaxing experience.
Trekking and Hiking: Explore popular trekking trails such as Dolphin’s Nose and Guna Caves, offering stunning valley views.
Photography: Capture breathtaking landscapes at scenic viewpoints like Pillar Rocks and Coaker’s Walk.
Nature Walks and Birdwatching: Take peaceful walks through Bryant Park and the Pine Forest, ideal for spotting local flora and birds.
Adventure Activities: Indulge in activities such as horse riding and rock climbing for a dose of adventure.
Stargazing: Experience clear night skies, making stargazing a memorable activity, especially on cloudless evenings.
Local Food Experience: Savour hot corn, fresh snacks, and tea from local vendors near the lake.
Best Time To Visit
April to June: Pleasant weather, ideal for sightseeing, boating, and outdoor activities.
September to October: Post-monsoon season when waterfalls are at their best and landscapes turn lush and green.
November to February: Cold yet charming winter months, perfect for misty mornings and a cosy hill-station experience.
Getting Around
By Air: The nearest airport is Madurai Airport, about 120 km away.
By Train: The closest railway station is Kodai Road, 80 km from Kodaikanal.
By Road: Regular buses and taxis connect Kodaikanal to nearby cities like Madurai, Coimbatore, and Ooty.
Local Transport: Auto-rickshaws, taxis, and bicycle rentals are popular for short distances within the town.
Where To Stay?
Kodaikanal offers accommodations for every budget:
Luxury Resorts: The Carlton, Kodai Resort, and The Fern Hills.
Mid-Range Hotels: Sterling Kodai Valley, Kodai Woods Resort.
Budget Stays: Hostels, guesthouses, and homestays near the lake and town centre.
What To Eat?
- Homemade chocolates – A local specialty.
- Steamed corn, roasted peanuts, and local fruits from street vendors.
- South Indian cuisine: Dosas, idlis, sambar, and filter coffee.
- Bakeries: Try the freshly baked pastries, buns, and bread in local bakeries.
Why You Should Visit Kodaikanal?
Kodaikanal is more than just a hill station; it’s an experience of tranquillity, adventure, and natural beauty. Whether you want to stroll along misty trails, enjoy boating on serene lakes, or simply relax amidst lush greenery, Kodaikanal offers it all. Its blend of colonial charm, scenic landscapes, and vibrant local culture makes it a must-visit destination in South India.
