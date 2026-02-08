Situated in the heart of the Thar Desert, Jodhpur, famously called the “Blue City”, enchants travellers with its vibrant streets, majestic forts, and colorful architecture.

The blue-painted houses scattered across the old city create a stunning contrast against the desert landscape, making it one of India’s most visually striking destinations.

Steeped in royal history, rich culture, and warm hospitality, Jodhpur is a city where tradition and adventure intertwine, offering visitors an unforgettable journey into Rajasthan’s regal past.