Jan–Feb Snowfall Ending Soon: Don’t Miss Your Winter Dream
The best time to see snowfall in India is January-February. You'll find amazing snow in Manali, Gulmarg, Auli, Shimla, and Tawang during this time. If you delay, the snowfall will end by March, and your dream snow trip will remain incomplete.
Top Snowfall Destinations in India for Jan Feb
Manali, Himachal Pradesh
Manali is India's most famous snowfall spot. It gets heavy snow in Jan and Feb. Enjoy activities like skiing and snow biking near Solang Valley. It's perfect for couples and families.
Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir
For real, thick, and soft snow, Gulmarg is the best choice. A thick layer of snow forms here in Jan-Feb. It's also home to the world's highest Gondola ride. A skier's paradise!
Auli, Uttarakhand
Auli gets amazing snowfall in January and February. The place is calm, clean, and beautiful. You can see the snowy peaks of Nanda Devi. It's a top spot for honeymoons and peaceful getaways.
Dalhousie-Khajjiar, Himachal
Dalhousie and Khajjiar are less crowded snow spots. They get light to moderate snowfall in late Jan and early Feb. It's a great option for budget travelers and family trips.
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Tawang is for those who want to see snowfall away from the crowds. It gets heavy snow in Jan-Feb. Roads can sometimes close, so check the weather before you travel.
