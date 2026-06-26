Ila Arun supported Alka Yagnik after a viral video sparked concerns about her career. Arun slammed netizens for doubting Yagnik's ability to sing, stating 'art lives in the soul' and that she will return stronger.

Singer Ila Arun has come out in support of veteran singer Alka Yagnik after a video of the Padma Bhushan awardee using a wheelchair went viral on social media, leading some netizens to question whether she would be able to sing again.

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Yagnik's Padma Bhushan and Health Revelation

Alka Yagnik was honoured with the Padma Bhushan on Tuesday, June 23, and received the award from President Droupadi Murmu during the second investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. A day later, the singer shared an update on Instagram, revealing that she has been quietly battling sensorineural hearing loss.

Ila Arun Hits Back at Doubters

After seeing comments on social media about Yagnik's health, Ila Arun shared a post on Instagram, asking people not to doubt the singer's abilities. She wrote, "To those doubting Alka Yagnik ji, I've been seeing comments that she 'cannot sing anymore' after being honoured with the Padma Bhushan. This is disheartening. For any artist: singer, painter, actor, being told you can't do what you love is deeply painful. Art lives in the soul, not just the voice, the hand, or the stage."

Arun also praised Yagnik's contribution to Indian music and said she believes the singer will return stronger. She wrote, "Alka ji has given India decades of magic. The whole country is proud of her Padma Bhushan, and rightly so. Let's not forget what she's given us. Miracles happen. Strength returns. And voices find their way back. I've had the joy of singing many songs with her, and I'm looking forward to singing with her again."

Famous Duets

Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik have worked together on several popular songs from films, including 'Karan Arjun' (1995), 'Amaanat' (1994), 'Naajayaz' (1995), and 'Bandish' (1996). One of their most famous songs together is 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from Khal Nayak (1993).

Context Behind Viral Video

Her post came after a video showing Alka Yagnik being assisted in a wheelchair after the Padma Bhushan ceremony left many fans worried. The 60-year-old singer later cleared the air through an Instagram post, saying she is recovering well and had only used a wheelchair because she felt tired after a long day of events. (ANI)