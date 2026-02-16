Top Beetroot Beauty Hacks: 5 Natural Ways to Use Beet for Glowing Skin
Beetroot can naturally boost skin radiance. Daily juice, DIY face packs, gentle scrubs, natural lip tints and refreshing beetroot face mists help exfoliate, hydrate, and brighten dull skin for a healthier glow.
Beetroot Juice for Radiance
Fresh beetroot juice detoxifies the blood and supports an inner glow when consumed regularly. Add carrot or cucumber for enhanced benefits and taste.
DIY Beetroot Face Pack
Mix beetroot juice with curd or honey and apply for 15 minutes to help reduce dark spots and dryness. This natural face pack brightens skin and adds a subtle pink glow.
Gentle Beetroot Scrub
Combine beetroot juice with oatmeal or sugar for a homemade scrub that removes dead skin cells. Regular exfoliation with this scrub leaves skin soft and smooth.
Natural Lip Tint
Blend a few drops of beetroot juice with coconut oil to create a natural DIY lip tint. This helps lighten dark lips and adds a rosy, healthy shade without chemicals.
Beetroot Face Mist
Mix beetroot juice with rose water and store in a spray bottle for an instant refreshing mist. Spritzing throughout the day keeps your skin hydrated and glowing.
