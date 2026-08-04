A new scientific study reveals that snakes have five distinct body regions rather than one long, uniform structure. Discover how this breakthrough is reshaping our understanding of snake anatomy and evolution.

When you think of a snake, what comes to mind? A long body, a head, and a tail, right? From the outside, a snake’s body might look like a simple, long tube. But new research shows that its structure is not as simple as we think. Snakes have many unique features, like venomous fangs and jaws that can stretch to swallow prey whole.

Now, a new study has revealed that their spine is also incredibly complex. According to research published in the ‘Journal of Morphology’, a snake's spine has five different body regions, not four. What's more, their necks are much shorter than we previously believed.

First, let's understand the spine's structure

Think of the human spine. It's generally divided into three main parts. The first is the cervical region, or the neck, which supports the head and helps it move. The second is the thoracic region, where the ribs connect to the vertebrae, protecting our vital organs.

The third is the lumbar region, or the lower back, which supports the upper body. The shape of the vertebrae in each part is different, based on its function. Many animals show similar regional differences in their spines. But when it comes to snakes, the story gets even more interesting.

Everyone thought snakes had one long body!

The shape of a snake's vertebrae also changes along its body. But in the beginning, it wasn't clear where one section ended and another began. So, early researchers treated the snake's body as one single, long section. Scientists assumed that the shape of the vertebrae changed gradually from head to tail.

But not everyone agreed with this. This was debated for many years. Finally, a major study published in the journal ‘Nature’ in 2015 showed that snakes do have regional divisions in their body. According to that study, a snake's spine could be divided into four parts: cervical, anterior thoracic, posterior thoracic, and lumbar. But the latest research has brought another big change to this understanding.

Turns out, snake necks are smaller than we thought!

For the new study, researchers chose three Australian snake species: the Eastern Brown Snake, the Copperhead, and the Tiger Snake. They carefully measured the shape of every single vertebra in 13 snakes. By quantitatively analysing the changes in each vertebra's shape, the researchers studied how the structure changes along the body.

They found that there isn't a gradual, uniform change. Instead, the shape of the vertebrae changes rapidly in some areas, while in other areas, the shape remains almost the same. This further confirmed that there are clear regional divisions in a snake's body. Through this detailed analysis, the researchers identified not four, but five distinct regions.

Along with this, they found that a snake's neck is also much shorter than previously thought. Earlier research suggested a snake's neck could be up to 15% of its total body length. But according to the new study, the neck is only about 5% of the body's length. This means a snake's neck may have only about 7 to 12 vertebrae, which is similar to the number of neck vertebrae in lizards.

A newly discovered 'middle thoracic' region

In the new study, scientists discovered another body region that was not identified before. They have called it the ‘middle thoracic region’. It is located between the anterior thoracic and posterior thoracic regions. This research also strengthens a new, emerging theory about the evolution of limbless animals.

Usually, animals adapt to their environment by making changes to different body parts, including their legs. But for animals without legs, the path to adaptation is completely different. Their entire body structure has to change.

They lost their legs, but signs of their old body plan remain!

The research suggests that even though snakes elongated their bodies and lost their legs during evolution, their spines still retain some features of their ancient body structure. At the same time, snakes have further modified their spines, developing a structure that is even more complex than that of some of their relatives who still have legs. So, this new study shows that inside a snake's simple-looking body lies a very complex structure.