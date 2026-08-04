Many new mothers worry they don't produce enough breast milk, but the concern isn't always true. Learn the real signs of low milk supply, common myths, and expert-backed breastfeeding tips to build confidence.

Not having enough milk is possibly the number one concern among mothers in the initial weeks following delivery. This concern easily escalates into anxiety, insomnia, loss of self-confidence, and even initiating bottle-feeding “just in case.”

The good news is that most of the time, this fear is much greater than the problem itself. The fact is that milk insufficiency affects only a very small number of mothers. Perceived milk insufficiency, when a mother believes she doesn’t have enough milk even though her baby actually gets all that he or she needs, is far more common.

But then, why is this happening?

The answer to this question is related to the behaviour of a new-born. It is natural for babies in their first weeks of life to experience fast growth spurts. As a result of that, they may want to eat almost constantly for several hours—cluster feeding. This situation leads mothers to believe that their child is still hungry because the mother doesn’t have enough milk. In fact, the reverse is true. Lactation follows a straightforward principle of supply and demand. Each time a baby feeds, it informs the body of the mother to make more milk. Increased feeding is simply an increased efficiency of making milk to meet the demands of the baby. It is not a measure of failure; it is an indicator of a perfect working system.

Another common myth happens at about six to eight weeks’ post-partum. A mother observes that her breasts no longer feel heavy or painful. This phenomenon is often misconstrued to mean that the supply of milk has dried up. Actually, it means that the body has gotten efficient. The milk-making process has adapted to the requirements of the baby, so there is no longer any need for excess amounts of milk to be stored in the breasts. Soft breasts are often indicators of a regulated supply of milk, not a reduced one.

Instead of relying on breast fullness and frequency of baby feeds to gauge the amount of milk, parents should consider other indicators. The healthy infant should have a minimum of six wet diapers per day after the first week of birth, gain consistent weight, maintain alertness when awake, and should have good skin colour and proper activity. Such factors are much better determinants of effective breastfeeding compared to the sensation in the breasts.

There is always the possibility that low milk supply will occur. Various medical problems including thyroid abnormalities, hormone imbalance, previous breast surgeries, and excessive blood loss postpartum may lower milk production. The above situations rarely happen and can easily be remedied once they are discovered. It is mostly milk transfer which is the problem and not milk supply. Improper latch, poor suckling skills, and incorrect positioning can inhibit efficient feeding despite the mother having plenty of milk supply.

There are ways for every mother to breastfeed that can be easily done. Breastfeed whenever there are signs of hunger, not just following the time. Maintain skin-to-skin contact. Have a deep latch and do not feed the baby formula unless recommended by your doctor. The more frequently you breastfeed, the more your body will produce milk. It is perhaps the biggest lesson that can be given to any new mother: trust your body.

After all, for millions of years, the human body has successfully fed babies without the use of any bottle, weighing scales, and smartphone apps. Some women really need the help of medicine but most have the ability to make enough milk for their babies.

-Inputs from Dr. Prathap Chandra, Consultant - Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Indiranagar, Bangalore