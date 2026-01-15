Budget Travel Guide: Explore South India’s Best Spring Destinations Under ₹10K
Plan a budget-friendly spring getaway in South India this February with just ₹10K. Enjoy pleasant weather, lush greenery, and a relaxing vacation while exploring the region’s most beautiful and scenic destinations.
South India Travel
February is considered the best month for travelling. The cold slowly fades, the heat isn't intense, and the freshness of spring is visible everywhere. If you want to see the beauty of South India on a low budget, these 5 places can be easily explored for under ₹10,000. Here, you'll find nature, hills, lakes, and greenery—everything.
Coorg, Karnataka
Coorg is called the Scotland of the South. In February, the coffee plantations, green hills, and cool breeze here are very soothing. You can easily manage your trip with budget homestays, local buses, and bike rentals.
Must-visit: Abbey Falls, Raja's Seat, Coffee Estate Walk.
Yercaud, Tamil Nadu
If you want a quiet and less crowded place, Yercaud is the best option. In February, the weather here is mildly cool and very fresh.
Must-visit: Yercaud Lake, Pagoda Point, Botanical Garden.
Wayanad, Kerala
For nature lovers, Wayanad is no less than paradise. Waterfalls, caves, and greenery make it even more beautiful in spring. Expenses can be kept in check with budget homestays and local food.
Must-visit: Edakkal Caves, Soochipara Falls, tea gardens.
Chikmagalur, Karnataka
In February, the weather in Chikmagalur is perfect for trekking and nature walks. The aroma of coffee and the spring greenery here make every photo Instagram-ready.
Must-visit: Mullayanagiri, Hebbe Falls, Coffee Estate.
Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh
Not many people know this, but Araku Valley is an incredibly beautiful and budget-friendly place. In February, the spring season here makes the valleys colorful.
Must-visit: Coffee Museum, Tribal Museum, Borra Caves.
