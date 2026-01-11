Tucked away in the lush Western Ghats of Kerala, Munnar is a scenic hill retreat celebrated for its sprawling tea estates, cool mountain air and cloud-kissed landscapes.

Surrounded by rolling hills, dense forests and diverse wildlife, the town offers a refreshing break from everyday chaos.

From peaceful nature walks and romantic getaways to thrilling treks and quiet solo escapes, Munnar caters to every kind of traveller, leaving them refreshed, inspired and deeply connected to nature.