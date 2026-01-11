- Home
Explore Munnar, the “Kashmir of South India,” with its lush tea plantations, breathtaking waterfalls, and rolling green hills. From trekking and boating to local cuisine and cozy stays, discover why this hill station is a must-visit destination.
Munnar: Where Mist, Tea Gardens and Tranquillity Meet
Tucked away in the lush Western Ghats of Kerala, Munnar is a scenic hill retreat celebrated for its sprawling tea estates, cool mountain air and cloud-kissed landscapes.
Surrounded by rolling hills, dense forests and diverse wildlife, the town offers a refreshing break from everyday chaos.
From peaceful nature walks and romantic getaways to thrilling treks and quiet solo escapes, Munnar caters to every kind of traveller, leaving them refreshed, inspired and deeply connected to nature.
A Brief History of Munnar
- Originally inhabited by the Muthuvan tribal community.
- British interest began in the mid-19th century, initially through hunting expeditions.
- JD Munro acquired land from the Raja of Poonjar, starting coffee, cinchona and cardamom cultivation.
- Tea cultivation began in 1880 when AH Sharp planted tea at Sevenmallay Estate.
- The region became known as the Kannan Devan Hills, dominated by tea plantations.
- Munnar served as a British summer retreat due to its cool climate.
- The name ‘Munnar’ means “three rivers”, referring to the meeting of three rivers.
- Today, Munnar is a popular hill station known for tea estates, misty landscapes and biodiversity.
Top Places to Visit in Munnar
Tea Gardens and Tea Museum: Vast emerald-green plantations dominate Munnar’s landscape. The Tata Tea Museum offers insights into tea processing and the region’s plantation history.
Eravikulam National Park: Famous for the endangered Nilgiri Tahr, the park features rolling grasslands, misty hills and rich biodiversity.
Mattupetty Dam and Lake: A serene spot popular for boating, picnics and scenic photography amid lush surroundings.
Top Station: One of the highest viewpoints in Munnar, known for breathtaking panoramic views of the Western Ghats.
Attukad and Lakkam Waterfalls: Picturesque waterfalls best visited during the monsoon, perfect for nature lovers.
Anamudi Peak: The highest peak in South India, offering spectacular views and trekking opportunities.
Cheeyappara Waterfalls: A beautiful cascading waterfall along the Kochi–Munnar route, ideal for short stops and photography.
Things to Do in Munnar
Walk Through Tea Plantations: Stroll through lush tea estates and interact with local tea workers to understand plantation life.
Trekking and Hiking: Explore scenic trails in the Western Ghats, surrounded by misty hills and rich biodiversity.
Boating Experiences: Enjoy peaceful boating at Mattupetty Lake or Kundala Lake amid picturesque surroundings.
Wildlife Spotting: Visit Eravikulam National Park and Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary to spot rare flora and fauna.
Sunrise and Sunset Viewpoints: Witness breathtaking sunrise and sunset views from scenic viewpoints wrapped in mist.
Scenic Drives: Take leisurely drives along winding hill roads offering stunning views of valleys, waterfalls and tea gardens.
Best Time to Visit Munnar
- October to March: Cool and pleasant weather, ideal for sightseeing, trekking, and outdoor activities.
- April to June: A comfortable summer retreat with mild temperatures, perfect for escaping the heat of the plains.
- July to September: Monsoon season transforms Munnar into a lush green paradise with misty views, fewer tourists, and dramatic landscapes—best for nature lovers and photographers.
Getting Around Munnar
- By Road: Munnar is well connected by road and is around a 4-hour drive from Kochi.
- Nearest Airport: Cochin International Airport, located about 110 km away.
- Local Transport: Taxis, jeeps, and auto-rickshaws are commonly used for sightseeing and local travel.
- By Bus: Munnar has local buses for intra-town travel, including double-decker buses that offer a scenic and comfortable ride through the hills.
Where to Stay?
Munnar offers accommodation options to suit all budgets:
- Luxury Resorts: Overlooking tea gardens, ideal for a relaxing stay.
- Boutique Homestays: Experience local culture and warm hospitality.
- Budget Hotels and Lodges: Affordable stays in and around the town.
Popular Areas: Chithirapuram, Pallivasal, and Old Munnar Road.
What to Eat?
Savour the authentic flavours of Kerala:
- Appam with Stew – Soft rice pancakes with coconut milk stew.
- Puttu and Kadala Curry – Steamed rice flour cylinders with black chickpea curry.
- Kerala-style Fish Curry – Spicy and tangy, cooked with coconut and local spices.
- Local Delicacies: Fresh cardamom tea, homemade chocolates, and baked goods from local shops.
Why You Should Visit Munnar?
Munnar is a destination that offers much more than a typical hill station experience. Surrounded by misty hills, sprawling tea plantations, and serene valleys, it is perfect for relaxation, adventure, and romance. Cool weather, peaceful surroundings, and the slow pace of life make it a refreshing escape from city chaos.
