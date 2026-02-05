Prep your soil with 50% garden soil, 30% vermicompost or manure, and 20% sand or coco peat. Lettuce needs light, crumbly soil, so get this part right. Plant it in a bed or a 6-8 inch pot. Sow seeds 2 inches deep and cover them. Spray with water after sowing. Your lettuce will be ready in 30-40 days. Harvest the outer leaves and leave the inner part to keep growing. Feed it with compost every 15 days. Keep the soil moist, but don't overdo the water, or it'll rot.