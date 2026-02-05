Best Lettuce Types to Grow in Your Garden for Healthy Homegrown Meals
Grow Lettuce in Your Garden
Lettuce is gaining popularity in India for salads, but it's still expensive. At ₹100-200 per kilo, many can't afford it. But if you love gardening, you can easily grow it at home.
Romaine Lettuce
Romaine lettuce is often called Cos lettuce. Its long, crisp leaves are a favorite for salads. It grows well in warm weather and is rich in vitamins A and K. Perfect for salads and Caesar salads.
Butterhead Lettuce
Butterhead lettuce is known for its soft, buttery-textured leaves. It's also called Boston or Bibb lettuce. It's great for small gardens or pots. It has a mild, creamy taste. Grow it in a spot with less sun.
Red Leaf Lettuce
If you want to beautify your garden, Red Leaf lettuce is a great choice. Its red-green leaves add a colorful touch. It's packed with antioxidants and can be grown in small spaces.
Iceberg Lettuce
Iceberg lettuce is most commonly used in burgers and sandwiches. Its leaves are very crisp. It yields well in cool weather and is easy to store. However, it takes more time and care to grow.
Easy Tips for Growing Lettuce in the Garden (Lettuce Growing Tips)
Prep your soil with 50% garden soil, 30% vermicompost or manure, and 20% sand or coco peat. Lettuce needs light, crumbly soil, so get this part right. Plant it in a bed or a 6-8 inch pot. Sow seeds 2 inches deep and cover them. Spray with water after sowing. Your lettuce will be ready in 30-40 days. Harvest the outer leaves and leave the inner part to keep growing. Feed it with compost every 15 days. Keep the soil moist, but don't overdo the water, or it'll rot.
