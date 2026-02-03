Yellow Leaf Plants: 5 Indoor Plants to Brighten Your Drawing Room
Yellow Leaf Indoor Plants: Add a bright and modern touch to your drawing room with decorative yellow and green leaf plants. These indoor plants enhance home interiors, bring freshness, and create a lively, stylish look while being easy to maintain.
Golden Money Plant
The Golden Money Plant is a popular indoor plant. Its green and yellow leaves make the home feel positive and fresh. This plant needs little care. You can grow a decorative Golden Money Plant with less water or in a glass bottle.
Yellow Croton
The Yellow Croton plant's leaves come in shades of yellow, green, and sometimes red. It's considered best for your living room and balcony. It will give your home a very colorful and vibrant look. These plants grow quickly, especially in spring or summer.
Yellow Dracaena
The Yellow Dracaena has long leaves with yellow stripes, which look beautiful and elegant. It's a perfect choice for modern home decor. It can be placed in a bedroom or drawing room, even in low light.
Areca Palm
The Areca Palm's leaves are also light green and yellow, which can give the home a royal and fresh look. It is also an air-purifying plant, making it a perfect choice for a large hall or office space.
Yellow Aglaonema
The Yellow Aglaonema is an exotic plant. Its leaves have a mix of light creamy yellow and green. It's perfect for a drawing room, bedroom, or study, as it thrives with little water and doesn't need much care.
