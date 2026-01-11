5 Fruits That Help Control Blood Sugar Without Causing Sudden Spikes
Managing blood sugar doesn’t mean avoiding fruits completely. Some fruits have a low glycaemic load and won’t spike blood sugar when eaten in moderation. Here are five diabetes-friendly fruits that support stable glucose levels and overall health.
Green Apple
Green apples are packed with many health benefits. People with diabetes can also eat them.
Avocado
Avocado contains healthy fats and fiber. This helps in controlling the body's glucose levels.
Blueberry
Blueberries are rich in antioxidants. This will help control the body's blood sugar levels.
Orange
Oranges are rich in vitamin C and fiber. People with diabetes can also eat them.
Apple
Apples are packed with many nutrients. They contain a lot of fiber and other compounds. This slows down digestion and helps control blood sugar levels.
Take note
Make changes to your diet only after consulting a health expert or a nutritionist.
