Lifestyle

Ooty to Munnar-7 Places to visit near Bangalore in Summer vacation

Here are seven excellent destinations to consider.

Image credits: Freepik

Coorg, Karnataka

Often referred to as the "Scotland of India," Coorg is renowned for its lush green landscapes, coffee plantations, and pleasant climate.

Image credits: our own

Munnar, Kerala

A picturesque hill station in the Western Ghats, Munnar is famous for its tea gardens, misty mountains, and exotic flora and fauna.

Image credits: our own

Wayanad, Kerala

Wayanad is known for its rich history, wildlife sanctuaries, and scenic beauty. It's a great destination for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts.

Image credits: social media

Pondicherry (Puducherry)

This former French colony offers a unique blend of Indian and French cultures, with serene beaches and charming streets.

Image credits: Getty

Alleppey (Alappuzha), Kerala

Famous for its backwaters, houseboat cruises, and tranquil lagoons, Alleppey is perfect for a unique family experience.

Image credits: Pixabay

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Known as the "Queen of Hill Stations," Ooty is famous for its scenic beauty, pleasant weather, and sprawling tea gardens.

Image credits: Wikipedia
Find Next One