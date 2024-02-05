Silent Valley to Ponmudi- 7 beautiful hill stations in Kerala

Lifestyle
Silent Valley is a pristine hill station located in the Nilgiri Hills of Kerala. It is known for its rich biodiversity, dense rainforests, and diverse flora and fauna.
Nelliyampathy is a picturesque hill station located in the Palakkad district. Visitors can enjoy trekking, jeep safaris, and explore viewpoints like Seetharkundu and Kesavanpara.
It is a lesser-known hill station situated on the border of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It is known for its pristine beauty, dense forests, and diverse wildlife.
Ponmudi in Thiruvananthapuram is a charming hill station known for its winding roads, mist-covered hills, and tea estates.
Vagamon is a serene hill station located on the Kottayam-Idukki border of Kerala. It is known for its rolling hills, lush meadows, and pine forests.
Gavi is an eco-tourism destination nestled in the Periyar Tiger Reserve in Kerala. It is known for its untouched wilderness, dense forests, and rich biodiversity.
Attappadi is a serene hill station located in the Palakkad district. Visitors can explore tribal villages, trek through the forests, and enjoy the serene beauty of Attappadi.