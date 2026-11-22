The 24-carat gold rate, which averaged ₹1,55,000 per 10 grams in August 2026, dropped to an average of ₹1,53,730 in September.

The drop speeded up in October, with the average rate falling to ₹1,46,970 and reaching ₹1,38,880 by the end of the month.

In November, the average rate was ₹1,38,420, and by November 21, the 24-carat gold rate fell to ₹1,25,570 per 10 grams.

How did 22-carat gold drop step by step?:

A similar drop was recorded in the 22-carat jewellery gold rate in Bengaluru.

22-carat gold, which averaged ₹1,42,090 per 10 grams in August, came down to an average of ₹1,40,910 in September and ₹1,34,720 in October.

Despite fluctuations in November, the rate dropped further, settling at ₹1,15,100 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold by November 21.

This means the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold fell by about ₹26,990 in 3 months.