Gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp decline in India on Sunday, November 22, offering potential relief to buyers planning jewellery purchases and investments. The latest data from All India Bullion showed both precious metals trading lower compared with their previous closing levels.

Gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp decline in India on Sunday, November 22, offering potential relief to buyers planning jewellery purchases and investments. The latest data from All India Bullion showed both precious metals trading lower compared with their previous closing levels.

The decline comes amid continued volatility in the precious metals market, with investors closely monitoring global economic developments, movements in the US dollar and expectations surrounding interest rate decisions. Gold and silver prices are influenced by international bullion trends, currency movements and domestic market conditions.

According to All India Bullion, the latest reference rates are based on prices in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar. The platform also provides separate city-wise retail reference prices, reflecting local market premiums and transportation-related costs. Consequently, gold and silver prices can vary slightly between different Indian cities.

Gold and Silver City-Wise Rates - November 22, 2026

City 22k Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver 999 (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,16,481 Rs 1,27,163 Rs 1,54,240 Mumbai Rs 1,16,276 Rs 1,26,939 Rs 1,54,344 Kolkata Rs 1,16,075 Rs 1,26,719 Rs 1,54,317 Chennai Rs 1,16,519 Rs 1,27,204 Rs 1,54,317 Bengaluru Rs 1,16,430 Rs 1,27,107 Rs 1,54,373 Hyderabad Rs 1,16,483 Rs 1,27,165 Rs 1,54,247

Gold is commonly traded in different purity categories, with 24-carat gold representing high-purity bullion and 22-carat gold being widely used for jewellery. Buyers should check the applicable purity and local rate before making a purchase.

Silver, meanwhile, continues to be tracked closely by both investors and consumers. Apart from jewellery, the metal is used in industrial applications, including electronics, solar panels and other manufacturing activities. Its prices are therefore influenced by investment demand as well as industrial consumption.

It is important to remember that the published bullion rates are reference prices and may not represent the final amount customers pay at jewellery stores. Making charges, applicable taxes and other retailer-specific costs can increase the final purchase price.

The fall was particularly notable when compared with the recent price trend. All India Bullion's 30-day data showed that gold had retreated from its earlier monthly levels, with the market recording a substantial decline over the period. The latest update also indicated a steeper fall in silver compared with gold, highlighting the ongoing weakness across precious metals.

Since November 22 falls on a Sunday, bullion market trading remains closed, and the published reference prices are based on the latest available market snapshot. Rates may be updated when trading resumes. Buyers are advised to verify the prevailing prices with local jewellers before completing transactions.