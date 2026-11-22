Read your daily horoscope for November 22, 2026, for all 12 zodiac signs. Discover what the stars predict for your career, finances, love life, health and family, and find out what to expect today.

Aries

Despite a few minor issues in business, you can expect to gain some profit. Use your knowledge and experience to help in any situations. Minor changes to your business strategies can give you great gains. Be aware of the situation and be prepared to change your strategies as required.

Taurus

It is best to be cautious with money today. A key task that has been causing you great stress will finally be making progress and you can exhale. Within work, your positive attitude, hard work and dedication will mean that you gain praise from your superiors. As a result, you may gain a promotion or new responsibilities.

Gemini

Opportunities can arise to improve your progress. If you are out and about or exploring in your free time, you may come across important information. You may meet someone influential and experienced in business. This is a great opportunity to refresh your business. If you are considering expanding your business, this connection will be very beneficial. However, be very careful with investing in the stock market.

Cancer

Opportunities for wealth and success may arise. As you have your parents blessing and support, any pending tasks within your life may be completed quickly. You may make plans for a new business or freelance project for your partner, increasing excitement and optimism for your family. However, make sure to consider financial and practical aspects to the idea before committing.

Leo

Be very careful with your outgoings today. Despite a desire to spend on luxurious items, you may cause large issues with your money if you fall into this trap. Be practical with spending, and only spend what is necessary. Students will now be given a break from academic pressure, helping them to prepare much better.

Virgo

Although things may seem difficult for you today, support from friends and partners will improve your mood. If you were unable to gain the position or responsibility you were aiming for in work, do not lose confidence in your abilities. Sometimes, timing is just off, and it may come in due course. Work very hard and be completely honest with current tasks.

Libra

As you do many kind acts, your position within social groups will improve. You may be able to contribute to social good by getting involved in charity or community work. This will gain you respect, and leave you feeling very calm inside. Any ongoing arguments within marriage can be easily resolved, by showing lots of love and communication.

Scorpio

New opportunities may arise to improve your financial situation. Old investments are likely to provide good gains, greatly increasing your confidence. Maybe consider to begin a side business to gain extra income. If buying a property has been a goal for you, great progress can be made in achieving this today.

Sagittarius

Today will be very refreshing and positive. If you identify weaknesses within yourself and improve upon them, you will be clearly on the path to success. You may be undermined by a colleague at work, or problems may arise within your projects. However, do not be quick to react. Allow your strong work ethic and actions to speak for you.

Capricorn

Joy will come alongside a few big responsibilities. You may be catching up with an old friend, and therefore will have lovely memories and a smile on your face. Your child may have met your expectations, and doing extremely well or achieving something will make you very proud. However, neglecting your responsibilities may annoy your father.

Aquarius

Some situations may make you feel frustrated, however, having patience and understanding will help you. Be calm in situations, and this will be very beneficial. Your child may be underperforming in school. Rather than being harsh with them, see what issues they may be having. With love and the correct direction, you will be able to encourage them much better.

Pisces

You are very efficient, and have been noticed. If you have done very well, your boss may be very impressed and take your suggestions seriously. This will increase your confidence, and encourage you to take on new responsibilities. You will have a very positive reputation within your local area/social groups. People will really appreciate your kindness and helpful nature.