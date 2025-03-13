THIS planet was discovered 244 years ago! 7 unique things to know about this blue planet

Read Full Gallery

This planet was discovered 244 years ago on 13th March 1781 by William Herschel. Here are 7 UNIQUE things to know about this blue planet

Uranus Discovery Day: Uranus, the seventh planet from the Sun, is a mysterious ice giant shrouded in a pale blue hue. Discovered in 1781 by William Herschel, it stands out with its extreme tilt, faint rings, and intriguing atmosphere. Often overlooked, Uranus holds fascinating secrets that set it apart in our solar system

Discovered by William Herschel in 1781 Uranus was discovered by astronomer William Herschel on March 13, 1781. Initially mistaken for a star or comet, its true identity as a planet was later confirmed. This marked the first planetary discovery using a telescope.

The Most Tilted Planet in the Solar System

Uranus has a unique axial tilt of 98 degrees, causing it to essentially roll on its side. This extreme tilt results in each pole experiencing 42 years of continuous sunlight followed by 42 years of darkness. It Emits Almost No Internal Heat Unlike other gas giants, Uranus radiates very little heat from its core. Scientists theorize that a past collision may have expelled much of its internal energy, making it the coldest planet in the solar system at −224°C.

It Has Rings, but They're Dark and Faint Uranus has 13 known rings composed of dark, narrow bands of dust and rocky debris. These rings are harder to observe than Saturn's because they reflect very little sunlight, making them nearly invisible to the naked eye. Its Atmosphere is Rich in "Stinky" Gas Uranus’s atmosphere is dominated by hydrogen, helium, and methane, but also contains hydrogen sulfide — the gas responsible for the smell of rotten eggs. If you could breathe there, the odor would be unbearable

27 Moons Named After Literary Characters Uranus’s 27 known moons are uniquely named after characters from Shakespeare and Alexander Pope’s works. Examples include Titania, Oberon, and Miranda, breaking the tradition of mythological naming seen with other planets

Uranus’s Magnetic Field is Off-Center Unlike Earth’s aligned magnetic field, Uranus’s magnetic field is tilted 60 degrees from its rotational axis and offset from its core. This creates chaotic and unpredictable magnetosphere patterns during its orbit

Latest Videos