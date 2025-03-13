Lifestyle

Ayurvedic Haircare: 9 Ancient Hair Remedies for Hair Growth

Hair care with Neem

To get rid of dandruff and hair fall problems, boil neem leaves in water twice a week. First shampoo the hair. Then finally wash the hair with neem water.

Make hair strong with honey

Use honey to condition and strengthen hair. Apply honey and a little coconut oil to wet hair, then shampoo. This will make the hair soft and strong.

Stop hair fall with saffron

If you are having problems with baldness, make a paste by mixing some saffron threads and licorice powder in milk. Apply it on the head twice a week and wash off after some time.

Wash hair with shikakai and reetha

To naturally cleanse and strengthen hair, boil shikakai and reetha in water and use it like a shampoo. It increases hair growth. Hair becomes shiny.

Nourish hair with Amla

To increase hair growth and thicken it, apply amla juice mixed with a little salt and black pepper to the hair. This will strengthen the hair roots and reduce graying.

Wash hair with yogurt

Yogurt acts as a natural conditioner and makes hair silky and shiny. Mix a little lemon juice and honey in a bowl of yogurt. Apply it on the hair twice a week.

Color and nourish hair with henna

To give hair a natural burgundy shade and nourishment, mix henna with coconut milk and apply it twice a week. After applying it, wash the hair with a good herbal shampoo.

Hair care with coconut oil

Pure coconut oil is beneficial for hair. It hydrates the hair, retains moisture, strengthens the hair and increases its growth.

Increase hair growth with aloe vera gel

Use fresh aloe vera gel to get fast hair growth and thick hair. It maintains the pH balance of the scalp and removes the problem of itching and irritation.

