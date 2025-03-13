Ayurvedic Haircare: 9 Ancient Hair Remedies for Hair Growth

Lifestyle
To get rid of dandruff and hair fall problems, boil neem leaves in water twice a week. First shampoo the hair. Then finally wash the hair with neem water.
Use honey to condition and strengthen hair. Apply honey and a little coconut oil to wet hair, then shampoo. This will make the hair soft and strong.
If you are having problems with baldness, make a paste by mixing some saffron threads and licorice powder in milk. Apply it on the head twice a week and wash off after some time.
To naturally cleanse and strengthen hair, boil shikakai and reetha in water and use it like a shampoo. It increases hair growth. Hair becomes shiny.
To increase hair growth and thicken it, apply amla juice mixed with a little salt and black pepper to the hair. This will strengthen the hair roots and reduce graying.
Yogurt acts as a natural conditioner and makes hair silky and shiny. Mix a little lemon juice and honey in a bowl of yogurt. Apply it on the hair twice a week.
To give hair a natural burgundy shade and nourishment, mix henna with coconut milk and apply it twice a week. After applying it, wash the hair with a good herbal shampoo.
Pure coconut oil is beneficial for hair. It hydrates the hair, retains moisture, strengthens the hair and increases its growth.
Use fresh aloe vera gel to get fast hair growth and thick hair. It maintains the pH balance of the scalp and removes the problem of itching and irritation.
