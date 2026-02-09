Viral Video Shows Auto Driver Raising Little Daughter Alone on Duty, Moves Internet
A video shows an auto driver caring for his daughter after his wife’s death. He brings the child with him to work as he cannot leave her alone at home. Viewers shared mixed reactions, with many praising his dedication and others expressing concerns.
Auto driver carries daughter in auto while working after wife's death
Bengaluru: Social media isn't just for fun; sometimes it shows us the harsh realities of life. This currently viral video is a living testament to how a father is ready for any sacrifice for his family and his children's future. The story of this auto driver, who serves passengers with a smile despite his struggles, while his little child sleeps in a small space behind the back seat of the auto, is now making the entire internet tear up.
The viral video
In the viral video, an auto driver is seen riding with his little daughter sleeping in a small space in the auto. A concerned passenger who noticed this asks, 'Why is the child sleeping in the auto? Whose child is this?' The driver's answer is enough to bring tears to anyone's eyes.
Meet this auto driver, a single parent. His wife passed away and since then he carries his little daughter everywhere, earning a living and raising her alone.
Being a man is not easy 💔 pic.twitter.com/JKVlNmtlg0
— Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) February 9, 2026
The video has gone viral on social media, majorly X.
'Can't leave my daughter at home alone'
'She is my daughter. Her mother, my wife, passed away recently. I can't leave my daughter at home alone to drive the auto. But if I stay home to look after her, it's hard for us to make a living. Since I'm a single parent now, I bring my daughter to work with me, letting her sleep in the auto,' he explained his helpless situation. Hearing his words, the passenger gave him some money to buy the child a juice when she wakes up and wished him well.
'Being a man is not easy'
This heart-wrenching video was shared on the X account 'Saffron Chargers' (@SaffronChargers). The post was captioned, 'Meet this auto driver, a single parent. His wife passed away and since then he carries his little daughter everywhere, earning a living and raising her alone. Being a man is not easy.'
Mixed reactions from netizens
As the video went viral, thousands of people shared their feelings through comments. While some called him a 'hero,' others expressed concern for the child's safety:
A user named Farman Saifi said, 'This story is heart-touching. It's not easy for anyone to raise a daughter alone while working. These are the real heroes.'
Meet this auto driver, a single parent. His wife passed away and since then he carries his little daughter everywhere, earning a living and raising her alone.
Being a man is not easy 💔 pic.twitter.com/JKVlNmtlg0
— Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) February 9, 2026
Advise and opinions from netizens
A user named Bullet Rider advised, 'Don't take this the wrong way, but there are other options like grandparents, relatives, or Anganwadis. If possible, he should look for such options.'
A user named Manushree spoke from a woman's perspective, 'Men should realize now, he can't keep his child safe at home because there's a man there too. The fear of 'a man' is greater than the fear of an accident.'
Concerns for child's safety
A user named Sammimax wished, 'As a father, he might be a good person. But it's dangerous for that child to sleep there on Indian roads. May God bless them with love and happiness.'
Another netizen named Daksh commented, 'Being a man isn't easy; he sacrifices everything for his family. A salute to this auto driver.'
Overall, this auto driver's struggle is an inspiration to face the challenges of life. This video proves once again that a father's love and responsibility are priceless.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.