In the viral video, an auto driver is seen riding with his little daughter sleeping in a small space in the auto. A concerned passenger who noticed this asks, 'Why is the child sleeping in the auto? Whose child is this?' The driver's answer is enough to bring tears to anyone's eyes.

Meet this auto driver, a single parent. His wife passed away and since then he carries his little daughter everywhere, earning a living and raising her alone.



Being a man is not easy 💔 pic.twitter.com/JKVlNmtlg0 — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) February 9, 2026

The video has gone viral on social media, majorly X.