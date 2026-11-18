A coconut has fetched a staggering Rs 2.55 lakh at a temple auction in Tamil Nadu, turning an ordinary offering into the centre of an intense bidding war among devotees.

A coconut has fetched a staggering Rs 2.55 lakh at a temple auction in Tamil Nadu, turning an ordinary offering into the centre of an intense bidding war among devotees. The auction took place on Monday at the Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Bodinayakanur, Theni district, where the sacred coconut attracted bids that continued for more than 30 minutes.

The bidding began at Rs 11,000, but devotees soon drove the price through the roof. Gunasekaran, a resident of Bodinayakanur, raised his offer to Rs 2.45 lakh. However, Renuka from Chellampatti near Madurai outbid him with an offer of Rs 2.55 lakh, eventually emerging as the winner after a prolonged contest.

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Following the auction, temple authorities honoured Renuka and her family with garlands before handing over the prized coconut.

Why Did The Coconut Fetch Rs 2.55 Lakh?

The coconut was no ordinary temple offering. It had been used during the celestial wedding ceremony of Lord Murugan with Valli and Deivanai at the temple. The sacred thirumangalyam (marriage pendant) was also placed around it, making the offering particularly auspicious for devotees.

According to religious beliefs, bringing the coconut home and worshipping it is considered highly beneficial. Devotees believe it can bring prosperity, help unmarried family members find suitable life partners and bless childless couples with children.

A Temple Tradition That Keeps Getting More Expensive

The auction was held following Monday's Thirukalyanam ceremony, organised as part of the Kanda Sashti festival, which began across Tamil Nadu on November 10.

The annual auction has become a major attraction, with devotees competing enthusiastically to take home the sacred offering. The winning bid has also continued to climb over the years. Last year, a similar coconut fetched Rs 2 lakh, while a ceremonial coconut auctioned during an earlier Uthira festival reportedly commanded an impressive Rs 3.03 lakh.

Kanda Sashti Festival Draws Lakhs Of Devotees

The auction coincided with the culmination of the six-day Kanda Sashti festival, one of the most significant celebrations dedicated to Lord Murugan. Its grand finale is the spectacular 'Soorasamharam' ritual, which commemorates the deity's victory over the demon king Surapadman.

On Sunday, lakhs of devotees flocked to Lord Murugan temples across Tamil Nadu, chanting hymns and observing strict fasts to witness the sacred ritual.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Murugan defeated Surapadman using the divine 'Vel' (spear), gifted to him by his mother, Goddess Parvati. The festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil and is celebrated with immense devotion, particularly at the 'Arupadaiveedu', the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan.

The celebrations draw particularly large crowds at Tiruchendur, where mythology places the legendary battle between Lord Murugan and Surapadman's forces along the seashore.

For devotees, witnessing Soorasamharam is an intensely emotional experience. Sushmitha, a Chennai resident observing the fast for the third consecutive year, described the spiritual intensity of the occasion, saying, “When the deity comes forward during the Soorasamharam, tears just roll down your eyes, and it gives you goosebumps.”

Observed during the Tamil month of Aipasi, Soorasamharam, also known as Suranporu, marks the conclusion of the six-day Sashti fast. The festivities concluded on Monday with the traditional Thirukalyanam ceremony of Lord Murugan.