Unseasonal heat in Raichur, Karnataka has driven tender coconut prices to Rs 80. Despite the monsoon, inadequate rainfall has sustained high demand, leading to a supply-demand mismatch and a significant financial burden on consumers.

Even as the monsoon season has set in, scorching heat continues to prevail, keeping the demand for tender coconuts high and pushing prices up to Rs 80 per coconut in Raichur city.

Usually, demand for tender coconut peaks during summer. However, this year, inadequate rainfall and persistent high temperatures have sustained the demand even during the monsoon. The refreshing drink that offers relief from the heat is now burning a hole in consumers’ pockets.

Soaring Prices and Supply Shortage

With temperatures soaring, people are turning to tender coconut water to keep themselves cool. Shortage in supply coupled with high demand has led to a sharp price hike. In Raichur city, small-sized tender coconuts are being sold at Rs 50 to Rs 60, while medium-sized coconuts are priced between Rs 70 and Rs 80, leaving consumers to bear the double burden of heat and price rise.

There are around 40 tender coconut vendors in Raichur city, of which four to five are wholesale traders. Each truckload brings approximately 6,000 tender coconuts to the city. Tender coconuts are supplied to Raichur from Maddur in Mandya district.

Wholesale traders purchase a medium-sized coconut for Rs 55 to Rs 60 and sell it to local vendors for Rs 62 to Rs 65. The vendors then retail the same coconut to consumers for Rs 70 to Rs 80. Earlier, truckloads arrived once every two days. However, vendors say supplies have now dropped to just twice a week.

Transportation of large quantities of tender coconuts to cities like Mumbai and Delhi is also said to be affecting local supply.

Vendors and Consumers Voice Concerns

“Due to lack of rainfall, heat has increased, and tender coconut prices have also gone up. We are currently selling them for Rs 70 to Rs 80 each. Prices may rise further in the coming days. Despite the increase, the number of customers has not decreased,” said Ganesh, a tender coconut vendor.

Vendors believe tender coconut production has declined due to inadequate rainfall across the state, while consumption has increased due to the heat, resulting in a supply-demand mismatch.

Consumers say tender coconuts, which were available at lower prices during monsoon and winter earlier, have now become expensive. “Because of intense heat, drinking tender coconut water has become necessary. However, it used to be available at a much lower price, whereas now it costs Rs 70 to Rs 80. This has become a financial burden for ordinary people. A reduction in prices would be a great relief,” said Mahendra Mitra, a consumer.

Those who consume it for health reasons, patients who drink it on medical advice, and fitness enthusiasts continue to buy it regardless of the price, said another consumer, Vinay Kumar.

Overall, inadequate rainfall, rising temperatures and fluctuations in supply have pushed up tender coconut prices. Whether prices will come down in the coming days with the arrival of rainfall, a drop in temperatures and improvement in supply remains to be seen.