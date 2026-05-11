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The Money Plant

A money plant not only makes your home look beautiful but also attracts wealth. It purifies the air around it and provides oxygen. Its green leaves are a symbol of prosperity. According to Vastu, you should place it in the southeast direction of the house for good luck. However, they say you should never keep it in the northeast. Vastu Shastra also considers a small water fountain, with water flowing downwards, as a symbol of wealth flow. Placing it in the north direction is believed to retain wealth and prosperity in the home.