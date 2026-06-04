Good news for people travelling between the Gulf and India! Akasa Air has just announced new flight services connecting Riyadh and Kochi. These flights will start from July 2 and will run on all days of the week, making travel much easier for expats.

Riyadh: Akasa Air is bringing some great news for expats in the Gulf and people travelling to Kerala. The airline has announced new flight services on the Riyadh-Kochi route, providing more travel options for everyone. These new flights will officially kick off from July 2.

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The airline has scheduled flights from both Kochi and Riyadh on all days of the week. For those flying from Riyadh to Kochi, services will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The flight will depart from Riyadh at 9:25 PM and land in Kochi the next morning at 5:25 AM. On Tuesdays, the flight leaves at 10 PM and reaches at 6 AM the next day. On Thursdays and Sundays, the departure is at 11:55 PM, with the flight arriving in Kochi at 7:55 AM the next morning.

For the return trip from Kochi to Riyadh, flights are available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, departing at 5:25 PM and reaching Riyadh at 8:25 PM. On Tuesdays, the flight leaves Kochi at 6 PM and arrives at 9 PM. On Thursdays and Sundays, it departs at 7:55 PM and lands in Riyadh at 10:55 PM. Passengers can book their tickets on Akasa Air's official website, AkasaAir.com, through their mobile app, or via other authorised travel agents.