Bank Holiday Alert February 2026: Check Full List of Closure Dates
In the last week of February 2026, banks across the country will be shut on several days. To get all your important bank work done without any hassle, check out this complete list of holidays.
Image Credit : Gemini
Banks
February's last week is just around the corner. Banks will be closed on several days this week. So, customers should definitely know about these holidays to plan their work.
Image Credit : Google
Bank Holidays
On February 28, a fourth Saturday, bank branches across India will be shut. But don't panic! Digital services like ATMs, UPI, mobile banking, and internet banking will work just fine.
Image Credit : Getty
Reserve Bank of India
The Reserve Bank of India issues a holiday calendar, but holidays can be different in every state. That's why customers should first check their local bank's schedule.
Image Credit : Getty
February Bank Holidays
February 28, 2026, is the fourth Saturday of the month. As per the Reserve Bank of India's rules, all government and private bank branches across the country will remain closed on this day.
Image Credit : getty
What's Available
Bank unions had a long-standing demand for these holidays, and the RBI made it a rule in 2015 to keep banks closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. This means you can't do any in-branch transactions on February 28. If you're thinking of updating your KYC, making a Demand Draft, or using your locker, it's best to plan ahead.
Image Credit : getty
Digital Transactions
Even though branches are closed, you don't need to worry. Digital transactions will be fully active. Internet banking, UPI, mobile apps, and ATMs will be available 24/7. However, some services like NEFT or RTGS might work only during specific hours or could be slightly delayed on a holiday.
Image Credit : getty
Bank Holidays
To wrap it up, holiday lists can be different in various Indian states because of regional events. So, it's always a good idea for customers to check their local bank's notice board or official website. A little bit of advance financial planning can save you from a lot of last-minute trouble.
