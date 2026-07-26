A rare, endangered owl has been spotted in Kuwait. Authorities are warning people not to disturb these migratory birds. What's really special is their amazing ability to look just like a tree branch to hide from enemies.

Kuwait City: Kuwait's Environment Public Authority has confirmed that a rare and endangered owl, the 'Eurasian Scops Owl', has been spotted in the country. The authority has issued a strict warning to the public, asking them not to harm or capture these birds. They explained that the owls are migratory and are just stopping in Kuwait to rest.

These special owls visit Kuwait twice a year. They first arrive between September and October, and then return during March and April. Since they are low-flying birds, they are often seen in parks, residential areas, and on trees near houses. According to the country's environmental protection laws, hunting or harming wildlife is a serious crime. If you find an injured animal, authorities have urged people to immediately report it on the hotline number 157 or through the authority's social media accounts.

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But what makes this owl truly special is its incredible defence strategy. It has an amazing ability to perfectly mimic a tree branch to escape from predators. Its wings have a grey and brown pattern that looks just like tree bark. When it senses danger from other animals, the owl stretches its body, holds completely still, and sways gently like a dry branch. This clever trick helps it hide in plain sight and escape from its enemies.

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