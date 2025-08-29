Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna celebrates his 66th birthday, receiving heartfelt wishes from fans and celebrities including Ram Charan, who praised his inspiring journey.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Tollywood star Nagarjuna turned 66 today, and wishes have been pouring in from fans and celebrities across the country. Among them, actor Ram Charan shared a heartfelt message for the veteran star on social media. Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan praised Nagarjuna's inspiring presence in the film industry. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to the ever-inspiring @iamnagarjuna Garu. Wishing you joy, success, health and a year filled with positivity.”

Nagarjuna, who continues to charm audiences with his versatile roles, was recently seen alongside Rajinikanth in 'Coolie.' Released on August 14, the film marked Rajinikanth's big return to the silver screen and also featured Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan, with Aamir Khan making a special appearance as 'Dahaa'. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie has performed well at the box office.

Ram Charan, on the other hand, will be seen in the upcoming film 'Peddi,' directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana.

Last month, the Telugu superstar treated fans to his powerful new look for his upcoming film.

Charan took to his Instagram to share his striking "changeover" for the role. The picture showed him flaunting his sculpted arm, thick beard, and a man bun, highlighting his intense preparation for the film.

Peddi stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu in key roles. Earlier this year, a teaser titled 'Peddi First Shot' was released on Ram Navami. It featured Ram Charan in a rugged avatar, walking into a dusty field, lighting a beedi, and delivering the line: “I have only one life to live, and I want to make the most of it.”

The film is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings as presenters. Directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, the film stars Ram Charan in the lead and is set for a global release on March 27, 2026.

