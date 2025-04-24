Sweet & Creamy: Homemade malai ice cream recipe in simple steps
Make Malai Ice Cream at home! Easy recipe using full-fat milk, cornstarch, and fresh cream. Click for the recipe!
| Published : Apr 24 2025, 11:39 AM
2 Min read
How to make Malai Ice Cream at home?
Making Malai ice cream at home is a fun and delicious experience for food lovers! The Malai ice cream recipe given below is very simple and can be made at home.
Ingredients
Full-fat milk - 1 liter, Sugar - 1/2 cup (as per taste), Cornflour - 1 tablespoon, Fresh cream (Amul or homemade) - 1 cup, Saffron / Cardamom powder - as desired, Dry fruits - (almonds, cashews, pistachios finely chopped)
Simmer the milk
Start simmering 1 liter of milk on medium heat. Keep stirring continuously so that the milk doesn't stick to the bottom.
Adding Cornflour
Take some milk separately and mix cornstarch in it. Add this mixture to the remaining milk and stir. This will thicken the mixture.
Adding Sugar and Flavor
Once the milk has reduced, add sugar, cardamom powder/saffron. Stir until the mixture thickens well.
Let it cool
Remove this mixture from the gas and let it cool completely. Once cooled, add fresh cream and dry fruits and mix.
Freeze
Fill this mixture in an airtight container and keep it in the deep freezer for 7-8 hours. Mixing it 1-2 times in between will make the texture even smoother.
Tip
For a creamier texture, whisk the mixture once in a mixer. If desired, you can change the flavor by adding rose syrup, mango pulp, strawberry crush.
