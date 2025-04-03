Healthy Homemade Ice Cream Recipes for Kids Summer Treats

Lifestyle
If you are preparing ice cream for children in summer, make ice cream with healthy tips. Kids will love this and there will be no problem eating it daily.
Kids love chocolate flavor in ice cream. You can also prepare ice cream by mixing chocolate powder in yogurt. Use honey or sugar for sweetness.
You can also prepare ice cream from bananas. Mash milk, cream and bananas and mix well. Use honey instead of sugar. Freeze it for about 4 hours.
If your kids like milk ice cream, then after cooking the milk well, add dry fruits or nuts to it. Doing this will also make the ice cream healthy.
Coconut milk is considered a good source of antioxidants. Mix matcha powder and honey in coconut milk and let it freeze in the fridge for 4 hours. Delicious ice cream is ready.
Many varieties of mangoes are available in summer. You can also prepare ice cream by mixing mango pulp in creamy milk, which is very tasty.
