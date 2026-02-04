What Is Surrogacy? Understanding the Process Amid Upasana Konidela Twin Rumours
Surrogacy: It's known that Upasana gave birth to twins. However, fake news spread that she became a mother through surrogacy. In this context, let's find out what surrogacy really is and how children are born through this method.
Ram Charan puts a check on fake news
Fake news about Upasana using surrogacy went viral. Ram Charan shut down the rumors by posting a pre-delivery photo, sparking a new discussion about the surrogacy process.
What is surrogacy?
Surrogacy is an option for couples unable to have kids. A woman carries and delivers a baby for them. It's chosen for health reasons that prevent a safe pregnancy.
Why is surrogacy needed?
Surrogacy is needed when pregnancy is risky, if there's no uterus, or due to health issues. It's also an option after recurrent miscarriages or cancer treatment.
What is the surrogacy process like?
The process starts with medical tests. An embryo is made in a lab and put in the surrogate's uterus. She is monitored until birth, then the baby goes to the parents.
How many types of surrogacy are there?
There are two types: gestational (no genetic link) and traditional (surrogate's egg). India has strict laws, banning commercial surrogacy and allowing only altruistic surrogacy.
