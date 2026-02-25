Low Haemoglobin? 5 Foods That Can Naturally Boost Your Blood Count
Feeling tired or weak may signal low haemoglobin. Discover five types of nutrient-rich foods that can naturally boost blood count, improve iron absorption, and help fight anaemia through a healthy diet.
Image Credit : Getty
Five foods that help increase hemoglobin levels
A drop in your body's hemoglobin levels can lead to many health issues. Hemoglobin is an iron-packed protein in your red blood cells. When it drops too low, doctors call this condition anemia.
Image Credit : Getty
Foods containing Iron, Vitamin B12, Folate, and Vitamin C
To fight off weakness and boost your hemoglobin, your diet plays a big role. Eating foods rich in iron, vitamin B12, folate, and vitamin C will help your body produce more hemoglobin and make it work better.
Image Credit : Getty
Iron-rich foods
Foods packed with iron are a great way to increase your hemoglobin. Make sure to include pomegranate, dates, beetroot, legumes, pumpkin seeds, moringa leaves, raisins, sesame seeds, fish, chicken, red meat, dark chocolate, eggs, and leafy greens in your meals.
Image Credit : our own
Foods high in Vitamin B12
Foods high in Vitamin B12 can also help raise your hemoglobin count. Milk, yogurt, cheese, and eggs are excellent sources. Your body needs this vitamin to produce hemoglobin.
Image Credit : Getty
Leafy greens
Never skip foods that contain folate, as they are key to increasing hemoglobin. Leafy green vegetables, for instance, are full of folate, which is vital for forming new red blood cells.
Image Credit : Getty
Lemon, broccoli, strawberry, orange, bell pepper, kiwi, guava
Eating foods with Vitamin C helps your body absorb iron much better. Some of the best options include lemons, broccoli, strawberries, oranges, bell peppers, kiwi, and guava.
Image Credit : Getty
Calcium-rich foods
Calcium-rich foods also help, but there's a trick. Try to have your dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt separately from your main iron-rich meals for best results.
