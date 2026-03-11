No AC? No Problem! Smart Ways to Keep Your House Cool This Summer
Read natural and cost-free methods to keep your home cool during summer. It details simple tricks like managing window openings, using plants as natural AC, blocking sunlight with thick curtains, and reducing heat from electronic devices.
16
Image Credit : Getty
Tips to keep the house cool in summer
In the summer, it's not just hard to be outside, but staying inside can be a challenge too. Some homes get incredibly hot, especially in the afternoon. While ACs or coolers offer some comfort, those without them face a tough time. But there are a few tricks to cool your home naturally, without spending a paisa. Let's see what they are.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : chat gpt
Windows and doors
It's a good idea to open your windows and doors for a while in the morning and evening. The air is usually cooler then. This lets the hot air inside escape. But come afternoon, shut everything to block the hot winds from getting in. Simple, no?
36
Image Credit : meta ai
Growing plants
Plants are natural air conditioners! Having small plants in your balcony, near windows, or in the front yard helps cool the air by adding moisture. Plants like Tulsi, Money Plant, and Aloe Vera are great for improving the atmosphere. They also purify the air by taking in carbon dioxide and giving out oxygen.
46
Image Credit : our own
Using thick curtains
Make sure direct sunlight doesn't enter your home. Use thick or light-coloured curtains on your windows to cut down the heat. Some people even use grass mats, palm mats, or bamboo curtains on the outside. Another great trick is to paint your roof white—it reflects the sunlight and keeps the house cooler inside.
56
Image Credit : Getty
Sprinkling water..
In the old days, many people would sprinkle water in their front yard to get some relief from the heat. This method is still very useful. Sprinkling water on your terrace or in front of the house cools down the surroundings. You can also hang wet cloths or mats on the windows to make the incoming breeze cooler.
66
Image Credit : our own
Use of electronic items
Your television, computer, lights, and even some kitchen appliances generate heat. Using them for a long time can raise the room's temperature. So, it's best to switch off lights and other devices when you're not using them. And if you have to cook in the afternoon, make sure your kitchen is well-ventilated by opening the windows.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos