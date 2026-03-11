India has a quiet but increasing health epidemic. The country is renowned as the diabetes capital of the globe with 101 million diabetics. Even more concerning is that most of these folks are working-age.

India is presently witnessing a silent but rapidly growing health crisis. With an estimated 101 million people suffering from diabetes, the country is commonly known as the diabetes capital of the world. What is even more disturbing is that a vast majority of these people fall within the working-age group.

This trend marks a crucial but commonly overlooked factor in the growing epidemic – the modern workplace. The modern workplace, particularly in urban India, is characterised by extended periods of sitting, high stress, irregular meal times, and low physical activity. Extended desk hours, back-to-back meetings, reliance on screen-based work, and easy access to unhealthy snacking options have created a setting where metabolic diseases flourish. Over time, these commonly overlooked habits have substantially raised the risk of diabetes, obesity, and other lifestyle diseases.

India’s Diabetes Challenge: Why Offices Must Step Up

According to Dr Gurusangappa S. Mudagall, Associate Consultant – Endocrinology, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur, “Currently India is staring at a high prevalence of diabetes. Available data indicate that an estimated 101 million people are living with the condition, and the numbers are expected to continue to grow. What’s more concerning is that a higher percentage of the affected individuals are in the working-age group.

This is mostly attributed to modern work culture that involves prolonged sitting, high stress levels, irregular eating patterns, and limited movement during workdays, which are all considered as high-risk factors for diabetes and other metabolic disorders. This draws attention to the urgent need for workplaces to adopt measures to create healthy workplaces for all, address diabetes, and promote well-being.” This rising concern puts the onus not only on individuals but also on organisations and employers. Organisations can either be a cause of the problem or a solution to it.

Simple yet effective measures can go a long way in lessening health risks. Organisations can use strategies such as encouraging employees to take regular breaks, organising walking meetings, providing standing desks, and organising better shift work to combat the negative effects of sitting. Providing healthier food options in the office can also lead to healthier eating habits.

Dr Mudagall further emphasises, “To counteract the impacts of extended sitting, employers must enforce planned breaks, promote walking meetings, investigate creative solutions like offering standing desks, and manage shift patterns. Making healthier meals available in workplaces is also crucial. Metabolic complications can further be avoided by policy-level changes like scheduling well-being screening days and permitting flexible work schedules for medication or glucose checks.”

Beyond infrastructure, policy-level changes such as regular health screenings, wellness days, and flexibility for employees managing chronic conditions can foster a culture of preventive healthcare. He concludes, “It is crucial to reverse the diabetes curve in India. Transforming workplaces from high-risk environments to health-promoting ecosystems is one of the significant steps towards a more resilient, healthier, and productive India.”

As India continues to grow as a global workforce hub, creating healthier workplaces is no longer optional — it is essential. The fight against diabetes may well begin not in hospitals, but in offices.