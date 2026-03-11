Electricity Bills Rising This Summer? Simple Ways to Lower Expenses
Summer is here, and so are those shocking electricity bills! If you're looking for ways to cut down on your current bill, we've got some simple and smart tips for your AC, fan, and fridge that will help you save a lot of money.
Is your summer electricity bill giving you a shock? Here are some super tips to slash it!
Summer's here, and you know what that means—scorching heat and a current bill that's about to go through the roof! With the AC, fan, and cooler running all day, the bill at the end of the month can make anyone sweat. But don't worry, a few small, smart changes can seriously reduce your electricity costs and save you a lot of money.
Use your AC the 'smart' way!
Many of us think setting the AC to 18 degrees cools the room faster, but this just wastes a lot of electricity. The best temperature for your AC is between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius. Just by increasing the temperature by one degree, you can save about 6% on your electricity consumption.
Cool air circulation
Run your ceiling fan at a medium speed along with the AC. This helps spread the cool air evenly across the room, reducing the load on your air conditioner and saving power. Also, make it a point to clean the AC filter every 15 days. A dusty filter makes the motor work harder, which naturally uses more electricity.
How to cool your house naturally?
You don't always have to rely on electricity to stay cool. Try these simple tricks to cool your home naturally. Keep your windows and curtains closed between 10 am and 5 pm. Using dark-coloured curtains is especially effective at blocking out the sun. In the evenings, open the windows to let the cool breeze in. This reduces the need to run the AC for long hours at night. If you live on the top floor, painting your roof with a white 'cool roof' paint (reflective white paint) can significantly bring down the temperature inside.
Does the bill go up even if the switch is off?
Yes, it does! Many electronic items like your TV, laptop charger, and microwave oven keep drawing power even when they are turned off with a remote. They stay in 'standby mode'. So, it's a smart move to unplug these devices from the socket when you're not using them.
Switching your fridge to summer mode
Similarly, keep your fridge at least 6 inches away from the wall to prevent its motor from overheating. Switch your fridge to 'summer mode', avoid opening the door too often, and don't put hot food directly inside. These small habits can significantly cut down on power consumption. Also, replacing old incandescent bulbs and tube lights with energy-efficient LED bulbs will help slim down your electricity bill!
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.