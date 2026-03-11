You don't always have to rely on electricity to stay cool. Try these simple tricks to cool your home naturally. Keep your windows and curtains closed between 10 am and 5 pm. Using dark-coloured curtains is especially effective at blocking out the sun. In the evenings, open the windows to let the cool breeze in. This reduces the need to run the AC for long hours at night. If you live on the top floor, painting your roof with a white 'cool roof' paint (reflective white paint) can significantly bring down the temperature inside.