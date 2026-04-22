2 4 Image Credit : Getty

Wash According to Your Hair Type

Your hair wash schedule depends on your hair type. If you have an oily scalp, you'll produce more oil along with sweat, so you can wash your hair 3 times a week. People with a dry scalp should stick to twice a week to avoid making it drier. If you have curly or rough hair, which is naturally dry, it's better to wash it less often.