Combing our hair is a very common part of our daily lives. However, most people are unaware of how important combs are for hair health. If we show the same care in choosing combs as we do in oiling our hair or selecting a shampoo, we can solve almost half of our hair problems. Each person's hair texture and type are different. Therefore, the same type of comb may not be suitable for everyone. Let's learn about the different types of combs available in the market today and their special features.

Types Of Combs Based On Hair type

1. Wooden Neem Combs

Gen Z's interest in eco-friendly products has made neem wood combs popular again. While plastic combs create static electricity in the hair and cause breakage, wooden combs cool the scalp and increase blood circulation. The fact that using wooden combs can help reduce dandruff also attracts them to it.

2. Detangler Brushes

Removing knots from hair is often a painful process. But detangler brushes are a favorite of Gen Z. With very flexible synthetic bristles, they untangle knots without pulling and breaking the hair excessively. Their biggest feature is that they can be used even on wet hair.

3. Scalp Massager Brush

This is not an ordinary comb. It's a silicone brush used to clean and massage the scalp while shampooing. These small brushes are a big trend on Instagram and TikTok under the name 'scalp care routine'. It removes dead cells from the scalp and stimulates hair growth.

4. Parabolic or Vent Brushes

Vent brushes are for those who want to dry their hair quickly. The gaps in them allow air from the hairdryer to reach the hair directly, saving time. There is a high demand for it among Gen Z youth who are interested in styling their hair with added volume.

5. Wide-Tooth Comb

This is indispensable for those with curly hair. Wide-toothed combs help to comb the hair without losing its natural shape. This comb is very important among those who follow the 'Curly Girl Method' (CGM).

By using combs that suit the nature of each hair type, with proper hair care it is possible to reduce hair fall and achieve healthy hair.