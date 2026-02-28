Your jasmine plant needs regular trimming. In early spring or after the flowers have dried, just snip off any weak or dying parts. This encourages new shoots and more buds to grow.

In summer, watch out for pests like aphids and whiteflies. If you spot any, you can use an organic solution like neem oil. On very hot days, move the plant to a shaded spot for a while. With the right soil, light, fertiliser, and water, your jasmine will be full of flowers!