Summer Foods: 5 Must-Have Superfoods to Beat the Heat and Stay Cool
The scorching summer heat can take a toll on your health and energy levels. Eating the right foods can help you stay cool, hydrated, and refreshed. Here are must-have foods to beat the heat.
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Foods you must have in summer
Summer is here, and so are problems like tiredness, fatigue, and dehydration. High temperatures make our bodies lose water and electrolytes. That's why what you eat is super important. The right food not only keeps you cool but also protects your health. Here’s a detailed look at five foods you absolutely must include in your diet this summer.
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Fruits with high water content
Fruits like watermelon, muskmelon, mango, and grapes give you instant energy and fight dehydration. Watermelon, for instance, is over 90% water, making it a champion at keeping you hydrated. These fruits also cool down your body and are great for digestion. So, make sure to add them to your daily meals.
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Dairy products
Eating curd during summer is a great way to cool your body. Buttermilk, or chaas as we often call it, is packed with probiotics that help your digestion. It also helps maintain the body's electrolyte balance. Just have a glass of buttermilk with your lunch to feel the difference and beat the heat.
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Coconut water
Coconut water is the perfect natural energy drink. It's loaded with minerals like potassium and sodium, which give your body the electrolytes it needs. This plays a huge role in keeping you hydrated. Drinking one coconut water a day can help you feel fresh and fight off that summer tiredness.
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Cucumber and leafy greens
Cucumber is your best friend in summer. It's full of water and has very few calories, which helps cool you down. Leafy greens are also power-packed with vitamins and minerals, making them super healthy. The best way to have them is in a salad. They are easy to digest and give you all the right nutrients.
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Lemon juice
Drinking lemon juice, or nimbu paani, is a classic way to cool down in the summer. It's full of Vitamin C, which gives your immunity a nice boost. Just mix lemon juice with a pinch of salt and some sugar, and you have the perfect natural electrolyte drink. It's a simple and effective way to prevent dehydration.
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