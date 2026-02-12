Sugarcane Juice in Summer: What Happens to Your Body When You Drink It Daily?
Sugarcane juice is a popular summer drink known for its refreshing taste and instant energy boost. But what really happens to your body if you drink sugarcane juice daily during hot weather?
Sugarcane juice
Winter is over. The summer heat has already begun. Sugarcane juice is very useful for quenching our thirst in this heat. It's not just for quenching thirst.. it's also an energy drink that provides instant energy to the body. So.. let's now see what benefits you get from drinking sugarcane juice every day this summer...
Benefits of Sugarcane Juice
1. Instant Energy Boost
Sugarcane juice contains natural sucrose. When you're tired, drinking a glass of sugarcane juice boosts your body's glucose levels, giving you instant energy. It's a lifesaver for those out in the sun.
2. Good for Liver Health
According to Ayurveda, sugarcane juice is very good for the liver. It works wonders, especially for those with jaundice. It maintains the body's electrolyte balance and reduces liver infections.
3. Improves Kidney Function
Sugarcane juice is a good diuretic, meaning it helps with smooth urination. This helps prevent kidney stones and reduces issues like urinary tract infections (UTIs) and burning sensations during urination.
4. Aids Digestion
The potassium in it cleanses the digestive system. For those with constipation, drinking sugarcane juice improves digestion and makes the stomach feel lighter.
5. Skin Beauty
The alpha-hydroxy acids (AHA) in sugarcane juice reduce acne and make the skin radiant. It also prevents wrinkles that come with aging.
These people should not drink sugarcane juice...
Diabetes: Since it has a high sugar content, people with diabetes should not drink it without a doctor's advice.
Those trying to lose weight: It's high in calories, so drinking too much can lead to weight gain.
Hygiene: When drinking from street vendors, make sure they prevent flies and use clean glasses. Otherwise, there's a risk of infections.
Don't store it: Sugarcane juice should be consumed immediately after extraction. If stored for more than 15 minutes, it oxidizes and spoils.
Conclusion:
Mixing a little lemon juice, a piece of ginger, and black salt into sugarcane juice doubles its taste and health benefits.
