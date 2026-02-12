Looking for a Summer Startup? Try This High-Demand Juice Stall Model
Business Ideas: Summer is coming. Temperatures are already rising. While the summer heat can be a bother, you can also make a lot of money if you use this time wisely. Let's learn about one such business idea.
Good income with a small business
Summer's about to start in a week or so. The heat is already picking up. The next four months will be super hot. If you play your cards right, you can make good money with a small investment. A cool drink stall selling almond milk, buttermilk, and lemon juice is a solid choice.
Why is a juice center profitable in summer?
In summer, people are always looking for cool drinks. Juice stalls in busy places like bus stands, train stations, theaters, and markets are always packed. People traveling in the heat or out for work want a cold drink right away. If it's cheap, it's even more popular. That's why this business is in high demand during summer.
How should the prices be?
Main items sold at this stall:
Almond Milk – Rs 15 per glass
Buttermilk – Rs 10 per glass
Lemon Juice – Rs 10 per glass
These prices are affordable for the average person. The key here is to sell more with a smaller profit margin. If the taste and cleanliness are good, customers will keep coming back.
How much is the investment? What equipment is needed?
You don't need a big investment to start this business. The main things you need are: a freezer to store juice, glasses, almonds, milk, sugar, yogurt, salt (for buttermilk), lemons, ice cubes, and a good water supply. You can set up a small stall or a roadside shed. Prioritizing cleanliness will build customer trust.
How much profit can you make?
On average, selling at least 100 glasses a day is enough. For example, if you sell 100 glasses, your daily income could be around Rs 1,000. Even after expenses, you'll have a good margin. Summer lasts for four months. If sales are steady, you can earn a good amount. Students, aspiring small business owners, and families looking for extra income can consider this. If it clicks, you can earn a lakh rupees in just one summer.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.