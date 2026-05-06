Mother's Day Gifts: Stylish Co-ord Sets for Working Moms Under ₹1000
Mother’s Day 2026 Gift Idea: Is your mom a working professional who loves to wear cool, stylish, and comfy clothes to the office? For this Mother's Day, you can gift her a beautiful printed co-ord set, all for under ₹1000.
Cotton Printed Co-ord Set
Cotton printed co-ord sets are the best choice for summers. They are super comfortable and also look very stylish. You can pick a set with straight-cut pants and a shirt-style kurta for your mom. Sites like Amazon or Flipkart have these sets easily available for around ₹800 to ₹900.
Read More- Office Wear: 6 Cotton Suits Under ₹500 For A Chic And Comfy Look
Kaftan-style Co-ord Set
Kaftan-style co-ord sets are also very much in trend these days. This set includes flared palazzos with a kaftan-style short kurta on top. A flowy kaftan-style co-ord set in georgette fabric will give your mom a very elegant and classy look. This makes for a perfect Mother's Day gift.
Bandhani Print Co-ord Set
Bandhani print on cotton fabric looks very classy and trendy. It will give your mom a fresh and elegant look at the office. You can choose a co-ord set with a green base and white Bandhani print, or a blue base with white print. It looks very stylish despite being simple.
Shirt-style Co-ord Set
A shirt-style co-ord set looks very classy on a working woman. A design with a white base and multi-colour floral print, especially, gives a very smart and professional look. This will upgrade your mom's style and make her look the most impressive in meetings. You can easily find this kind of co-ord set for under ₹1000.
Kalamkari Print Co-ord Set
During summers, a cotton Kalamkari print feels very pleasant and comfortable. A Kalamkari co-ord set with a shirt-style short kurta and straight-cut pants can be the perfect summer outfit for your mom. It's easily available for ₹600 to ₹700. If you want, you can also buy the fabric and get it custom-stitched.
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