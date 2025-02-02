Lifestyle
Nita Ambani possesses an expensive saree collection. However, duplicate versions of her expensive sarees are available in the market, allowing you to purchase within your budget.
This saree design by Nita Ambani is exquisite. The cream-colored saree features a floral print. Designs of birds, along with flowers and leaves, are handcrafted.
If your mother-in-law is relatively young, you can gift her a saree like this. Duplicate versions of the 28 Chowk Jal Rangkat Banarasi saree are available at lower prices.
This maroon saree with intricate zari work and a lining pattern is perfect for weddings. Similar designs can be found for under ₹10,000, offering elegance and style.
You can also gift a black Banarasi silk saree to your mother or mother-in-law. This saree, adorned with zari work, can be purchased within a range of 10,000-20,000.
You can wear a red Paithani silk saree for festivals or special occasions. These handcrafted sarees take years to make, but machine-made versions are now available at lower prices.
