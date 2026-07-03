Storing Raw Meat Wrong? Here's How Long Chicken, Fish And Mutton Really Last
We all store raw chicken, mutton, and fish in the fridge. But for how long can you keep them before they go bad? Let's find out the right way to store uncooked meat and keep it fresh.
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Fridge Storage Tips
In today's lifestyle, the fridge has become an essential appliance in most homes. It helps keep perishable foods like chicken, mutton, and fish safe. But thinking that any food will stay fresh for ages just because it's in the fridge is a mistake. Every food item has its own shelf life.
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How many days can you keep chicken?
You should cook raw chicken within 1 to 2 days if you're keeping it in the regular part of the fridge. Its quality starts to drop after that. If you want to store it for longer, seal it in an airtight bag and put it in the freezer. Don't use the chicken if it has a bad smell, has changed colour, or feels slimy.
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How long can you store mutton?
You can safely keep mutton in the fridge for about 3 to 5 days. However, it's very important to cover it well so it doesn't leak. The fat in mutton can easily pick up smells from other foods. If you notice a bad odour, a change in colour, or a slimy texture, you must throw that meat away immediately.
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How soon should fish be used?
Fish is an item that spoils very quickly. It's best to cook and eat it on the same day you buy it, or the next day at most. If you absolutely have to store it, putting it in the freezer is the right way to go. If the fish has a strong, foul smell, feels slimy, or its colour has changed, do not eat it. Just throw it out.
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Why is food safety important?
A fridge can only keep food safe for a limited time. Eating expired or spoiled meat and fish can lead to diarrhoea and other health issues. Therefore, storing meat and seafood correctly and using them within the recommended time is crucial for your health.
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