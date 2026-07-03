4 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

How soon should fish be used?

Fish is an item that spoils very quickly. It's best to cook and eat it on the same day you buy it, or the next day at most. If you absolutely have to store it, putting it in the freezer is the right way to go. If the fish has a strong, foul smell, feels slimy, or its colour has changed, do not eat it. Just throw it out.