Balcony Gardening: 7 Fragrant Flower Plants for Your Home-From Mogra to Raat Ki Rani
From traditional Mogra and Jasmine to the highly fragrant Raat Ki Rani, these plants may bring colour, beauty, and a delightful perfume to your house.
7 Balcony Flower Plants That Fill Your Home With Beautiful Fragrance
With the right blooming plants, a balcony can transform into a naturally perfumed space rather than just a green corner. If you want to make your balcony smell fresh and floral without using artificial room fresheners, fragrant flowers can be grown in pots and containers.
Plumeria(Frangipani)
Plumeria is another delightful favourite during warm weather. Its lovely blossoms occur in white, pink, and yellow, and many types have a pleasant flowery perfume. Give it plenty of sunlight and avoid overwatering the container.
Mogra (Arabic jasmine)
Mogra is one of the most common options for an Indian balcony. Its little white blossoms have a delicious, strong smell, especially in the evening. It enjoys direct sunshine and fairly wet, well-drained soil, making it an ideal choice for sunny balconies.
Parijat
Parijat, also known as night-flowering jasmine, produces exquisite white blooms with orange centers. The blooms develop in the evening and are recognised for their lovely aroma. Its unusual blossoms may enhance the beauty and charm of a balcony garden.
Rangoon Creeper
Rangoon Creeper is an attractive climber with fragrant flowers. Its blooms change colour as they age and have a delicious perfume, making it excellent for balconies with trellises or railings for support.
Gardenias
Gardenia features glossy green foliage, exquisite white blossoms, and a deep, enticing aroma. It demands slightly acidic soil, continuous moisture, and shelter from intense afternoon sunshine; thus, it requires a bit more care than other balcony plants.
Raat Ki Rani.
Want your balcony to smell great after sunset? Raat Ki Rani, or night-blooming jasmine, is a great choice. Its small blossoms produce a strong aroma at night. Place the pot where you can enjoy its aroma in the evenings, and trim it regularly to keep it compact.
Rajnigandha (tuberose).
Rajnigandha produces tall spikes of white, fragrant blooms. It thrives in pots when given adequate sunshine and well-drained soil. The rich floral scent makes it ideal for balconies and terraces.
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