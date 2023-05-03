Spiti Valley to Darjeeling to Munnar: 9 Insta-worthy mountain vacays in India to travel THIS summer

Plan a vacation and escape the summer heat on a cool mountain destination. Be prepared to click some Instagram-worthy pictures and spam everyone’s Instagram feed with your camera. By Mahasweta Sarkar



Here is a list of Insta-worthy mountain destinations in India to plan your trip this summer holiday:

Spiti Valley (Himachal Pradesh)

Spiti Valley is like a magical kingdom on the border of India and Tibet. The place is considered a photographer’s heaven because of its spellbinding scenery.

Darjeeling (West Bengal)

Well known for its tea plantations, Darjeeling is one of the most Insta-worthy summer destinations. The colonial architectures and heritages along with the view of Kanchenjunga make it a very attractive spot.



Kodaikanal (Tamil Nadu)

This lush green hill has several beautiful waterfalls and lakes. One of the most Insta-worthy locations is the Berijam Lake. Berijam Lake is surrounded by dense forest and is an ideal spot for camping. Pillar Rocks and Silver Cascade Falls are also two other Insta-worthy locations in Kodaikanal.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)

If you want to float on a ‘shikara’ and relax, while clicking some mesmerizing pictures, Srinagar is the place for you. Dal Lake is an excellent spot for photography as it reflects the surrounding landscape. You can also be a guest at the boat houses and enjoy the beauty of the Dal Lake.

Yuksom (Sikkim)

This small village is a hidden gem of Sikkim. It is surrounded by mountains and is at the foot of the Kanchenjunga range. This place is known as the ‘gateway to Kanchenjenga’ as the trek to the peak starts here.



Leh (Ladakh)

Leh is famous for its barren mountain beauty and Pangong Lake. Pangong Lake is also popular as the location where the movie 3 Idiots' last scene was shot. This place has a rare beauty which will look good on your Instagram page.

Manali (Himachal Pradesh)

Manali, the go-to tourist destination for the people of Delhi, gains its beauty from its lush green forest of oak, pine and deodar. With the forest and the surrounding snow-capped mountain, Manali will fetch the hill vacation Insta-photos you dream of.

Munnar (Kerala)

Munnar is the home to South India’s highest peak, Annaimudi Peak. The peak is 2695m above sea level and provides a beautiful panoramic view of the landscape, making the destination extremely Insta-worthy.

