Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spiti Valley to Darjeeling to Munnar: 9 Insta-worthy mountain vacays in India to travel THIS summer

    First Published May 3, 2023, 2:51 PM IST

    Plan a vacation and escape the summer heat on a cool mountain destination. Be prepared to click some Instagram-worthy pictures and spam everyone’s Instagram feed with your camera. By Mahasweta Sarkar
     

    article_image1

    Getty Photos

    Here is a list of Insta-worthy mountain destinations in India to plan your trip this summer holiday:

    article_image2

    Getty Photos

    Spiti Valley (Himachal Pradesh)
    Spiti Valley is like a magical kingdom on the border of India and Tibet. The place is considered a photographer’s heaven because of its spellbinding scenery.

    article_image3

    Getty Photos

    Darjeeling (West Bengal)
    Well known for its tea plantations, Darjeeling is one of the most Insta-worthy summer destinations. The colonial architectures and heritages along with the view of Kanchenjunga make it a very attractive spot.
     

    article_image4

    Getty Photos

    Kodaikanal (Tamil Nadu)
    This lush green hill has several beautiful waterfalls and lakes. One of the most Insta-worthy locations is the Berijam Lake. Berijam Lake is surrounded by dense forest and is an ideal spot for camping. Pillar Rocks and Silver Cascade Falls are also two other Insta-worthy locations in Kodaikanal.

    article_image5

    Getty Photos

    Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)
    If you want to float on a ‘shikara’ and relax, while clicking some mesmerizing pictures, Srinagar is the place for you. Dal Lake is an excellent spot for photography as it reflects the surrounding landscape. You can also be a guest at the boat houses and enjoy the beauty of the Dal Lake.

    article_image6

    Getty Photos

    Yuksom (Sikkim)
    This small village is a hidden gem of Sikkim. It is surrounded by mountains and is at the foot of the Kanchenjunga range. This place is known as the ‘gateway to Kanchenjenga’ as the trek to the peak starts here.
     

    article_image7

    Getty Photos

    Leh (Ladakh)
    Leh is famous for its barren mountain beauty and Pangong Lake. Pangong Lake is also popular as the location where the movie 3 Idiots' last scene was shot. This place has a rare beauty which will look good on your Instagram page.

    article_image8

    Getty Photos

    Manali (Himachal Pradesh)
    Manali, the go-to tourist destination for the people of Delhi, gains its beauty from its lush green forest of oak, pine and deodar. With the forest and the surrounding snow-capped mountain, Manali will fetch the hill vacation Insta-photos you dream of.

    article_image9

    Getty Photos

    Munnar (Kerala)
    Munnar is the home to South India’s highest peak, Annaimudi Peak. The peak is 2695m above sea level and provides a beautiful panoramic view of the landscape, making the destination extremely Insta-worthy.

    article_image10

    Getty Photos

    Ooty (Tamil Nadu)
    The ‘Queen of Hill Stations’ is one the best vacation places to go this summer with your family. The colonial architecture and the stone houses will encapsulate you. It is a great place to unwind and click a few pictures for your Instagram.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India takes top spot in maintaining relationships Portugal sees highest divorce rate Report gcw

    India takes top spot in maintaining relationships, Portugal sees highest divorce rate: Report

    Summer Workout Tips: 8 things to remember while exercising in the heat ADC

    Summer Workout Tips: 8 things to remember while exercising in the heat

    World Asthma Day 2023: 'Care for all' is this year's GINA theme MSW

    World Asthma Day 2023: 'Care for all' is this year's GINA theme

    Daily Horoscope for May 3 2023 Aries Gemini Libra Leo Virgo Scorpio Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 3, 2023: Good day for Aries, health of Cancer may be affected & more

    Numerology Prediction for May 3 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for May 3, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour 2023: Here are 7 iconic songs of band you can groove to ADC

    Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour 2023: Here are 7 iconic songs of band you can groove to

    IPL 2023: No matter is Virat Kohli and Gambhir for us - UP Uttar Pradesh Police epic viral tweet has netizens chuckling-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'No matter is Virat and Gambhir for us' - UP Police's epic viral tweet has netizens chuckling

    Karnataka Election 2023 Congress slams BJP double engine pitch says May 10 poll to propel derailed engine gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress slams BJP's 'double engine' pitch, says poll to propel 'derailed' engine

    Kuwait limits renewal of driving licenses of expatriates to one year from three years anr

    Kuwait limits renewal of driving licenses of expatriates to one year from three years

    Who was Manobala? Rajinikanth expresses grief over Tamil filmmaker's demise RBA

    Who was Manobala? Rajinikanth expresses grief over Tamil filmmaker's demise

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon