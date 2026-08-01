5 5 Image Credit : Getty

Heart Health

Minerals like magnesium in almonds are vital for many body functions. Including almonds in your daily diet is a good move for your heart's health. But how you eat them and how many you eat also matters. The best way is to soak them overnight, peel the skin, and eat them in the morning. A good daily amount is about 5 to 10 almonds, but this can depend on your age and health. If you have diabetes, allergies, or other health conditions, it's always best to check with a doctor first.