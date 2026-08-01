4 5 Image Credit : Getty

You can save money

Giving up alcohol isn't just good for your health; it's great for your wallet too. It's an expensive habit, whether you're drinking at restaurants and bars or stocking up at home. The monthly spend on alcohol can be quite high. For example, an average drinker is estimated to spend anywhere from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 15,000 a month. By saving this cash, you can handle unexpected expenses, build your savings, or spend it on other things you need. This money stays right in your pocket, making you more financially secure.